Toll hikes in effect on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

New toll hikes in New Jersey went into effect on Sunday, Sept, 13, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J.— Toll hikes on several major New Jersey highways went into effect Sunday morning.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority voted in May to increase tolls by 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and by 27% on the Garden State Parkway.

On average, the toll hike is about an additional $1.30 on the New Jersey Turnpike. The cost of the Parkway’s cash tolls at mainline plazas jumped about 40 cents.

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway also increased.

The board’s 7-0 decision was made despite pleas from many people to delay the vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The toll increases will help fund a $24 billion construction capital plan that spans several decades.

Meanwhile, gas prices in the state have dipped and analysts expect the decline to continue.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.22, down 2 cents from the week before, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.20, also down 2 cents from the previous week.

Analysts say the approach of fall generally means decreased demand and therefore savings at the pump, but gas prices could drop even lower than prices seen so far this year.

