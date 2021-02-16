Thousands across NJ, NY without power Tuesday after wintry mix hits region

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of residents across New York and New Jersey were without power Tuesday morning after a wintry mix of sleet and rain hit the region overnight.

Local utility companies had resolved most outages by early Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:40 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light restored power to most customers, with just over 60 customers without power, most of which were across Ocean County.

PSE&G New Jersey’s outage map showed more than 1,000 customers were without power the majority of which were located in Middlesex County.

Power was fully restored in Hoboken late Monday night after a transformer explosion in the city left more than 15,000 people in the dark Monday night.

Meanwhile in New York, Con Edison’s outage map showed nearly 700 customers without power as of 2:30 p.m., with most outages seen in Brooklyn, followed by the Bronx and Queens.