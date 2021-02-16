Thousands across NJ, NY without power Tuesday after wintry mix hits region

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of residents across New York and New Jersey were without power Tuesday morning after a wintry mix of sleet and rain hit the region overnight.

Local utility companies had resolved most outages by early Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:40 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light restored power to most customers, with just over 60 customers without power, most of which were across Ocean County.

PSE&G New Jersey’s outage map showed more than 1,000 customers were without power the majority of which were located in Middlesex County.

Power was fully restored in Hoboken late Monday night after a transformer explosion in the city left more than 15,000 people in the dark Monday night.

Meanwhile in New York, Con Edison’s outage map showed nearly 700 customers without power as of 2:30 p.m., with most outages seen in Brooklyn, followed by the Bronx and Queens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss