Thousands in Newark still without power after Isaias’ wrath

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — Residents in Newark woke up on Wednesday to downed power lines and trees across the city in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose told the PIX11 Morning News that crews worked through the night to clear up storm debris and restore power.

Nearly 200 trees and over 150 power lines were downed by the storm’s gusty winds, which clocked in at over 70 mph in some areas.

About 19,000 residents lost power during the storm, Ambrose said. The North Ward of the city was hit especially hard, and many residents in the neighborhood remain without electricity Wednesday morning.

“Public service repaired about 9,000 of the people who were without lights, so we have 10,000 now,” Ambrose said. “They’ve given no time frame. They’re working, they worked through the night as well. All we can ask our residents is to … bear with us and don’t use any candles, call 733-6000 or 911 if you need assistance and we’ll get through this.”