Teens credited with saving 2 young children from New Jersey icy pond

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. — A group of teenage boys is being credited for saving two young children from an icy pond they plunged into while sledding last week in New Jersey.

Stephanie Irlbeck and Rich Heid told reporters that they were at Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands on Thursday watching 8-year-old Olivia and 4-year-old R.J. go down the hill on an inflatable sled. They said the youngsters hit a patch of ice and plummeted into the pond.

Irlbeck said she started screaming and five teenage boys apparently heard her and ran over.

One jumped in and the rest formed a human chain to bring the kids safely to shore.

