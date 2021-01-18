Teen with autism missing in Newark: police

David Issac Bardale, 18, went missing in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, according to officials. He has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark authorities are searching for an 18-year-old autistic man who went missing in the New Jersey city Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, David Issac Bardales was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of North Munn Avenue, near South Orange Avenue.

The man has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a grayish blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and officials said he wears a face mask with the Dominican Republic flag on it.

Authorities put out the above photo of Bardales in hopes the public might help quickly locate him.

Officials urge anyone with information to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website or through their Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.