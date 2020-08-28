Teen slapped with $2,500 bill from town over BLM protest

New Jersey

by: Associated Press, PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
NYC councilman proposes bill to ban cashless businesses

Dollars assorted bills, cash pile background

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — A teen who organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her New Jersey town says she has been sent a bill for police overtime.

NJ Advance Media reported Friday that 18-year-old Emily Gil of Englewood Cliffs received a letter looking for payment of $2,499.26.

Gil had organized a protest on July 25.

The town’s letter said she had not met with officials before her protest, requiring them to hastily come up with security plans.

Gil said she didn’t meet with them in person over coronavirus concerns, but made an offer to meet via Zoom, which wasn’t accepted, and then officials stopped responding.

The Bergen County Freeholders released a statement in support of the teen.

“We were appalled to learn that Emily Gil, an 18 year old from Englewood Cliffs was billed $2,500 by borough officials for holding a peaceful demonstration in support of inclusion in the municipality,” a statement read.

“It sets a dangerous precedent when municipalities undercut free speech by assessing it such a high price tag. While permits are necessary for a number of reasons, this bill is a huge overreach by the borough in general, and Mayor Kranjac in particular. Englewood Cliffs should immediately rescind this onerous charge.”

The statement also acknowledges that Gil tried to get the permit and was ignored.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

American Rescue Plan heading to President Biden's desk

Congress approves Biden’s American’s Rescue Plan

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues