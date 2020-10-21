Teen, 8-year-old brother killed when shots fired into New Jersey home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, NJ — A 16-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother were killed when someone opened fire on their home in New Jersey’s capital city, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting took place on Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunfire was directed at the second floor of the home and Gustavo Perez, 16, and Johnny Perez, 8, were struck and killed, authorities said.

“There is no suspect information at this time and no motive for the murders,” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

No other information was available.

