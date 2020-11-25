Teen, 19, arrested in death of man found in Parsippany, NJ home

PARSIPPANY, N.J.— Police made an arrest in connection to the death of a man found inside a New Jersey home Sunday morning.

David Lopez, 19, faces murder and unlawful weapon possession charges.

Authorities received a call of a man injured outside a home along Troy Road in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Officers arrived to find Lopez outside the residence with injuries later determined to be self-inflicted, according to authorities.

Officers later located a deceased male, identified as “A.J.” inside the residence.

His death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was determined to be sharp force injury to the head, neck, torso and arms.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

