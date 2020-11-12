Tax discussion holds up critical NJ marijuana legalization measure

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers said legislative leaders and the governor are discussing tax rates on recreational marijuana, delaying a vote on a legalization measure.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a recreational marijuana ballot measure.

The 216-page measure lawmakers were supposed to consider this week is a thicket of technical details and jargon. A critical vote had been scheduled for Thursday, but has been held up.

A vote on the floor of both chambers was set for Monday, but lawmakers said the vote is also expected to be held now.

It’s unclear how soon the market could be up and running.

