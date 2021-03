A possible fuel spill in New Jersey prompted street closures and delays early Wednesday.

Video from the scene appeared to show a tanker filling tanks at the Sunoco gas station on NJ-17 when fuel spilled.

Northbound lanes on Route 17 at Essex Street were temporarily closed, according to Maywood police.

Lanes have since reopened to vehicular traffic, but the shoulder remains closed, according to police.