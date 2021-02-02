Storm forecast for the weekend has people who’ve already seen near-record snow concerned

MENDHAM, N.J. — In areas north and west of New York City, this week’s winter storm was a three-day event from Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s snow, in fact, fell on top of near record snowfall from the two days before. All of that intense precipitation has left some of the people who were digging out on Tuesday concerned about another possible storm forecast for this coming weekend or early next week.

Mark Albright lives in the Brookside neighborhood of Mendham Township. The repeated snowblowing he’s had to do for the last few days underscores how inundated the community got.

“I got this tiny little snow blower two days ago,” he said, during a break from clearing out his driveway yet again. “Luckily, it was.like the last one in the store and it can maybe handle like 10 inches, so [since] we got 30 inches, I had to be out here three or four times.”

Four houses over from his is the Bardan household. Its driveway had clearly been shoveled out yesterday, only to have about a half foot more snow fall on it overnight. PIX11 News had actually visited the Bardans in mid-December, when the season’s previous winter storm had left one of the highest snowfall totals in the region: 9.2 inches.

At that time, up to 18 inches had been forecast, so residents and officials alike were relieved that far less snow had fallen. This time, however, the snowfall total was close to rivaling the state’s all-time record of 34 inches, set in an 1899 snowstorm.

“I’m starting to think it may be you guys’ fault,” joked the Bardans’ father, Dave. “Because every time you come, there’s a record here.”

This time, though, the Barbans are experiencing the intersection of the weather event, and current events. They’d received a COVID-19 quarantine order first thing Tuesday morning.

“This one hurt, man,” Barban said by phone, through the window of the front door of his home, where his family was quarantined.

His comment was referring to the overall experience of this week’s three-day storm.

“This is a record setter for me,” he said. “I’ve been here 11 years. It’s a record setter for us.”

Statewide in New Jersey, the storm not only left a massive cleanup of homes, but also left more than 2,500 vehicles in need of aid, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Jersey City cleans up, tri-state transit resumes

By Wednesday morning, most transit agencies will have returned to their normal schedules, although getting around still requires skill and caution.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said that on Wednesday, crews will dig out bus stops and intersections.

Cities are asking people not to toss the snow into the street.

Having another storm on the area’s heels could see a repeat of dire conditions. It’s a situation that’s unwelcome for people who’ve borne the brunt of winter storms so far this season.

“I heard that there’s snow in the forecast for next week,” Barban said. “Is that true?” he asked.

Indeed, meteorologists are keeping an eye on a possible storm system entering the tri-state region on Sunday.