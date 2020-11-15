Storm-damaged nature preserve renovated with aid of Scouts

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
boy scouts of america.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TENAFLY, N.J. — A New Jersey nature preserve closed for the past eight years due to damage from storms such as Superstorm Sandy may reopen soon thanks to the efforts of a trio of Boy Scouts.

Twin brothers Rob and Alex Cavilla and Esteban Velasco, all members of Boy Scout Troop 86, have worked since early September to restore the Churchill Nature Preserve in Tenafly, NorthJersey.com reported.

They and other volunteers have restored a trail, removed fallen trees, and replaced several wooden bridges that washed away.

Mayor Mark Zinna said he plans to visit the preserve on Monday with the public works director to decide when it will reopen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss