State of emergency declared in NJ ahead of major storm

FILE – Barry James digs out his car, as well as his daughter’s car, before trying to get to work in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey Sunday ahead of a major storm.

The state of emergency was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans” Murphy said.

The latest forecasts show up to two feet of snow are expected in parts of New Jersey, according tot the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is forecast to fall at an inch to 3 inches an hour on Monday.

A winter storm warning was issued for most of the region.

All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service were temporarily suspended systemwide for Monday.

