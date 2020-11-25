Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Stewart bring Jersey attitude to mask wearing campaign

TRENTON, N.J. — A trinity of famous New Jersey entertainers made noise Wednesday with the reveal of a new attempt to get Garden Staters to wear masks.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart all posed together for a billboard on the Jersey Turnpike that bluntly requests that all New Jerseyans “wear a friggin’ mask.”

Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask. Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together. @FirstLadyNJ @NJ_PRF @NJGov pic.twitter.com/djovXOxiIu — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 25, 2020

The two Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famers and former “Daily Show” host participated in the campaign as part of the state’s pandemic relief fund.

Springsteen (from Long Branch), Bon Jovi (Perth Amboy) and Stewart (Lawrenceville) have all been part of various relief efforts during the pandemic.

As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about #COVID19. @JonBonJovi, @Springsteen, and Jon Stewart teamed up with @NJ_PRF and @NJDeptofHealth to remind you to wear a friggin’ mask! #MaskUpNJ pic.twitter.com/dLbSSIBr6o — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) November 25, 2020