Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Stewart bring Jersey attitude to mask wearing campaign

TRENTON, N.J. — A trinity of famous New Jersey entertainers made noise Wednesday with the reveal of a new attempt to get Garden Staters to wear masks.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart all posed together for a billboard on the Jersey Turnpike that bluntly requests that all New Jerseyans “wear a friggin’ mask.”

The two Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famers and former “Daily Show” host participated in the campaign as part of the state’s pandemic relief fund.

Springsteen (from Long Branch), Bon Jovi (Perth Amboy) and Stewart (Lawrenceville) have all been part of various relief efforts during the pandemic.

