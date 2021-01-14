Smokers in New Jersey are eligible to be vaccinated, and it’s not sitting well with everyone

An unidentified man smokes a cigarette in the street outside his office in Paris, France on Jan. 31, 2007.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s decision to include smokers in its expanded vaccine eligibility is drawing some criticism online, with others coming to the state’s defense.

This week, the state expanded eligibility requirements for New Jerseyans to get vaccinated. Now, eligible groups include first responders, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people 16 to 64 with qualifying chronic health conditions, and smokers.

Individuals in these categories can register online.

But the addition of smokers to the list — over teachers, for example — has frustrated some.

@AndyKimNJ why are smokers getting the vaccine before NJ teachers?Especially in your district of Ocean County.Why?They made the choice to smoke. — Chelms (@chelms1946) January 14, 2021

Smokers get priority for the #CovidVaccine in NJ, and while I understand the intent, it’s still tough to accept. ? — Alan (@AEVanSaun) January 14, 2021

I cannot agree with smokers getting pushed to the front of the vaccine line in NJ because they’re at higher risk. They brought that on themselves and they shouldn’t get special treatment for that. — Chele Rae (@chele_mybelle) January 14, 2021

Health officials defended the move, indicating that smokers are at significant risk.

It’s why others support the move.

I agree with NJ’s decision to prioritize smokers. We need to prioritize those whose lives are at risk, whether through their own choices or not. Quitting smoking is not the same as following social distancing guidelines. In terms of health, it is a pre-existing condition. — Ben Caro (@benbencaro) January 14, 2021

Others online questioned how one could prove their smoker status, leaving one tweeter to make this astute — though ill-advised — remark.

“I’m considering taking up smoking to bump the line,” user @LMcCJ said.