Smokers in New Jersey are eligible to be vaccinated, and it’s not sitting well with everyone

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s decision to include smokers in its expanded vaccine eligibility is drawing some criticism online, with others coming to the state’s defense.

This week, the state expanded eligibility requirements for New Jerseyans to get vaccinated. Now, eligible groups include first responders, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people 16 to 64 with qualifying chronic health conditions, and smokers.

Individuals in these categories can register online.

But the addition of smokers to the list — over teachers, for example — has frustrated some.

Health officials defended the move, indicating that smokers are at significant risk.

It’s why others support the move.

Others online questioned how one could prove their smoker status, leaving one tweeter to make this astute — though ill-advised — remark.

“I’m considering taking up smoking to bump the line,” user @LMcCJ said.

