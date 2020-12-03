Small earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania; no damage or injuries reported

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
SmallNJEarthquakeDec3

A small earthquake has rattled parts of western New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported. (USGS)

MILFORD, N.J.— A small earthquake has rattled parts of western New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.

Thursday’s earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn’t cause any damage.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Milford on Aug. 19. No injuries or damage was reported in that earthquake.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo