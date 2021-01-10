Shots fired outside TGI Fridays at NJ mall after 2 groups leave

EATONTOWN, NJ — Authorities launched a search for the people responsible for firing two shots outside a restaurant at a New Jersey mall over the weekend.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a report of the gunfire outside the TGI Fridays at the Monmouth Mall.

Prosecutors said someone fired two shots after a pair of quarreling groups left the restaurant, and two cars then fled the parking lot at high speed. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or prosecutors.

