Shooting near Rutgers University leaves 2 dead, 6 injured: officials

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Two people were killed and six others injured in a shooting Sunday morning near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, officials said.

Police were called to Delafield Street near Central Avenue, just blocks from the university’s campus, around 1:20 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eight people were found with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed to area hospitals, officials said. Two men were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police do not believe there is any connection between the shooting and Rutgers University or its students, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Erika DiMarcello, of the New Brunswick Police Department, at 732-745-5200, or Det. Julissa Alvarado, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, at 732-745-3848.

