‘She literally saved my sister’s wedding’: Newark airport worker tracks down bride’s dress

Narolin Cepeda in her recovered wedding dress, was escorted down the aisle by her father, Marino. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Cepeda)

NEWARK, NJ — Here comes the bride, all dressed in…uh oh.

A woman’s wedding was almost ruined after the mother of the bride-to-be forgot her daughter’s wedding dress in Newark Liberty International Airport the day before the festivities, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The bride’s brother submitted an online form to the TSA’s Lost and Found Office and prayed, according to the TSA.Normally there’s a response time of about five days, but TSA Administrative Assistant Loletta Nathan-Gordon had good news for Christopher Cepeda in just six minutes.

Nathan-Gordon said she just put herself in the bride’s shoes.

“I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind,” Nathan Gordon said. “I would have freaked out.”

The bag was quickly shipped to Columbus, Ohio. It arrived at the hotel just before 9 a.m. on the day of the wedding.

“She literally saved my sister’s wedding,” Cepeda said. “If it wasn’t for her, everything would have been a disaster.”