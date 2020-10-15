Service resumes on NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line after person fatally struck

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

NEW JERSEY — Rail service along NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line has resumed after it was temporarily suspended early Thursday due to a person being struck, the transit agency said.

Update: North Jersey Coast Line rail service has resumed in both directions following an earlier pedestrian fatality near Hazlet. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) October 15, 2020

According to the North Jersey Coast Line account on Twitter, service was suspended in both directions for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Hazlet.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

Keep an eye on the rail line’s Twitter account or the NJ Transit Twitter account for the latest updates.