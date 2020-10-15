Service resumes on NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line after person fatally struck

New Jersey

NJ Transit

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Rail service along NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line has resumed after it was temporarily suspended early Thursday due to a person being struck, the transit agency said.

According to the North Jersey Coast Line account on Twitter, service was suspended in both directions for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Hazlet.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

Keep an eye on the rail line’s Twitter account or the NJ Transit Twitter account for the latest updates.

