Schiano’s return leads Rutgers football revival

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Win or loss, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano’s message stays the same.

“Our word is we chop, we can’t get distracted by the bombs going on your right or your left,” he said.

The hope was always for Rutgers to be competitive again in Schiano’s second term as football coach. But not this early on. The Scarlet Knights ended their 21-game losing streak in the Big Ten last week by beating Michigan State.

The next test for QB Noah Vedral and company is 17th-ranked Indiana.

“They’re a very talented team, I think obviously their win last week tells you that, they’re ranked this week,” said Vedral. “We’re going to really zero in our jobs and the moment each play has for us and try not to get caught up in the hype and excitement that comes with playing a ranked team.”

Rutgers’ last win against a ranked opponent was 11 years ago when Schiano was still in his first tenure coaching the school, the longest drought of any power-five conference team.

“As I tell them, the world will lie to you during the good times and the bad and you need to just stay on the process,” said Schiano. “That’s what we’re going to continue to do and that’s what this program was built on.”

Even though Schiano downplays the significance of that first win, it’s not a small feat to others.

It’s the first of many steps to regaining prominence after being a laughingstock in the Big Ten.

“That’s literally what chop is about,” Schiano said. “We talk metaphorically about staying focused on the spot on the tree because otherwise you’re going to swing the ax really hard. You’re going to either hit below or above it and you really haven’t made any progress.”