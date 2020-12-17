Reputed Lucchese mobster admits assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ hubby

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Real Housewives-Assault Charges

FILE – In this July 21, 2014, file photo, Dina Manzo attends “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” White Party at the Woodbury Country Club in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — A reputed mobster admitted assaulting the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception.

John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Prosecutors allege the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then boyfriend. Perna is part of the Lucchese organized crime family and carried out the assault with a member of his crew in July 2015, prosecutors said.

Authorities said a month later, Perna held a wedding reception for 330 guests at Thomas Manzo’s Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson for “a fraction of the price.” Many of the guests were members of the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on April 28.

Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He is awaiting trial.

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015 and she married Dave Cantin in June 2017.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ to slow reopenings over variant concerns

NJ to pause some reopenings

NYC's first Friday night of dining with 50% capacity in over a year

Indoor dining increase takes hold in NJ

Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility