Report: New Jersey hospital gave vaccine to donors, execs’ relatives

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Some of the first people to get COVID-19 vaccinations at a New Jersey medical center were the relatives of top hospital executives, trustees and donors, according to a published report.

New Jersey 101.5 FM reports that the shots were administered at a time when only front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were eligible.

A hospital spokesperson said donors and board members weren’t given preference over eligible staff or at-risk individuals who were available, but received the vaccine when eligible recipients couldn’t be located rather than have the vaccine doses go to waste.

