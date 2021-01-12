Rental car with cat inside stolen from NJ gas station: police

Police are looking for a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from a Harrison, New Jersey gas station on Jan. 7, 2021, with the victim’s beloved cat inside.

HARRISON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle containing precious cargo: a cat named Willow.

The Harrison Police Department shared photos of the vehicle and the cat, who is between 13 and 14 years old, on Facebook late Monday night.

Willow was inside a rental 2020 Jeep Cherokee at the Speedway Gas Station located at 2 Harrison Ave. around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when someone hopped into the vehicle and took off, police said.

The Jeep Cherokee has plates bearing Illinois Registration FP139351, according to police.

Willow is about 19lbs and was inside a pink pet carrier when the vehicle was stolen, according to the victim.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the vehicle or Willow to contact them at 973-483-4101.

