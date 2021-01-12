Rental car with cat inside stolen from NJ gas station: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stolen car cat new jersey

Police are looking for a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from a Harrison, New Jersey gas station on Jan. 7, 2021, with the victim’s beloved cat inside.

HARRISON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle containing precious cargo: a cat named Willow.

The Harrison Police Department shared photos of the vehicle and the cat, who is between 13 and 14 years old, on Facebook late Monday night.

Willow was inside a rental 2020 Jeep Cherokee at the Speedway Gas Station located at 2 Harrison Ave. around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when someone hopped into the vehicle and took off, police said.

The Jeep Cherokee has plates bearing Illinois Registration FP139351, according to police.

Willow is about 19lbs and was inside a pink pet carrier when the vehicle was stolen, according to the victim.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the vehicle or Willow to contact them at 973-483-4101.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and older

NJ teen trounces competition in coding 'Hack-a-thon'

States leading the way on gun control & police reform as feds flounder

NJ hospital offers first-ever test for COVID antibodies post-vaccine

Gov. Murphy proposes new ambitious gun control, safety measures for New Jersey

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss