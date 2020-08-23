Recovered NJ residents donate plasma to help fight COVID-19 outbreak

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of New Jersey residents who overcame COVID-19 are giving back, in the form of plasma, to help others who may become infected with the virus.

The corporate campus of Streamline Verify in Lakewood has transformed into a local field hospital and a blood bank committed to saving lives with the plasma of New Jersey residents who survived coronavirus.

Around 600 residents are donating plasma as part of the “Antibody Everybody” initiative. The goal is to collect 1,000 units of blood that can be frozen for up to 12 months and will help 1,000 COVID-19 patients across the country.

Their blood drive, run through the Miller-Keystone blood center and Streamline Verify, is the largest collection of plasma from any one drive ever reported.

Streamline Verify CEO Joe Stefansky said the blood bank’s timing is crucial because children are returning to school and COVID-19 cases could rise again in this region.

“Building the consumer confidence that there is something out there, the hospitals have something to fight it,” said Stefansky.

In April, Lakewood resident, Eli Eisenbach tested positive for coronavirus

“I’m very grateful to god that the symptoms I got didn’t restrict me from doing my daily needs,” said Eisenbach.

Eisenbach’s since recovered and he has the high level of positive antibodies needed to help someone else who is or could be suffering.

As the blood banks’ stockpiles begin to grow, Eisenbach and donors like him are turning their previous diagnoses into something valuable.

“If I can help build the world and make it better place, all for it,” said Eisenbach.