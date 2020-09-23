Reconstructing a historic mansion on a hill in Newark into a haven for entrepreneurs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark mansion that’s been vacant for decades is being transformed into a space for entrepreneurs.

The 40-plus-room mansion on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Newark was built by one of America’s first beer tycoons, before it was bought by the city’s first Black, female millionaire.

“Giving somebody the opportunity to live where they work in a community of other makers,” said Avi Telyas, the developer and CEO behind Makerhoods, a concept to create affordable space for entrepreneurs to flourish.

The 1880s Victorian castle on a hill in Newark was built by Gottfried Krueger, the first brewer to put beer in cans.

In 1958, Louise Scott bought the mansion. Scott was a self-made millionaire. She cleaned homes during the day and attended beauty school at night before building her beauty empire.

“She did more than make a fortune off of beauty culture, she was true community,” said her daughter, Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, who grew up inside the mansion’s vast rooms.

A historic photo shows her standing at her mother’s side outside the front door, along with a graduating class from her mother’s beauty school.

Louise Scott passed in 1982. Since then, the home has been vacant.

The $30 million renovation underway will result in three buildings: the mansion will be restored and a mixed use building will go up behind it with 66 apartments and 10 commercial shops. Beside that will be the Newark Food Factory, which will include a commercial kitchen, a greenhouse and an event space.

Select entrepreneurs will be allowed to live on the property, where they will be able to rent an apartment and a workspace in the mansion for $1,800 per month, which will also include support services such as legal and accounting advice to jump start their business.

“Many entrepreneurs particularly minority entrepreneurs and under-served entrepreneurs face daunting challenges in terms of the ability to rent space, to find space,” said Telyas.

So far, 75 entrepreneurs have applied. Next year, they will select 16 makers to live and work on the property.

“It’s important that we let people know they can be anything they want to,” said Scott-Rountree, “encourage them.”

