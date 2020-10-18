Rapper Fetty Wap mourns loss of brother fatally shot in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J.— Rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of his younger brother who was fatally shot in New Jersey Thursday night.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, posted on Instagram and shared the emotional tribute for the person he referred to as his “twin.”

“I love you lil bro my twin … RIP … I failed you bro I’m sorry.”

Police were called to the vicinity of Lawrence Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and discovered evidence of the shooting at the crime scene and were later notified that a victim from the incident was taken to the hospital through a private vehicle, the Passaic Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, suffered a gunshot wound and died about two hours later.

Depew was Maxwell’s younger brother, according to multiple reports.

Maxwell continued to mourn Depew’s loss on Instagram Sunday “Love you Twy… Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today.”

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

