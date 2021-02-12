Push to oust NJ prisons administrator gains legislative support

FILE – This photo from Monday June 21, 2004, shows inmate Mary Tobin walking a puppy down a cell block hallway at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, N.J. Three prison guards are charged with misconduct stemming from a violent attack on at least six female inmates at the prison, including one who was punched 28 times and pepper-sprayed, New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — A legislative push to remove New Jersey’s top corrections administrator after charges of guard misconduct at the state’s only women’s prison gained traction this week, though it is still unlikely to be successful.

Republican Assemblymember Jean Stanfield said Thursday that her effort to impeach Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks now has support from a handful of Democratic lawmakers.

An email sent to Hicks’ spokesperson has not been returned.

Hicks heads the state’s prison system, which oversees the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

The prison was the site of a violent attack on at least six female inmates by male guards in January, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.