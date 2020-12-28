Protesters rally against mistreatment of ICE detainees at Bergen County jail

HACKENSACK, NJ — Protesters have spent weeks rallying against the mistreatment of ICE detainees in front of the Bergen County jail in Hackensack.

Former ICE detainee Marcial Morales said he was disgusted by what he witnessed during his several weeks at the jail.

“I used to see rats in the daytime in the room, like regular animals, like you have a pet,” Morales said. “I saw detainees drinking water out of the toilet.”

Morales and several other ICE detainees took part in a hunger strike, demanding better conditions.

“They have people there with the worst environment in the world,” he said.”The food is sort of disgusting.”

The hunger strike is over following a series of releases and ICE detainee transfers to other facilities, but calls to end the way the Trump Administration treats immigration detainees are not going away.

“These protests are here to communicate with them, so they can hear us, and help them get through these struggles,” protester Micah Jay said. “And we also, in doing so, raise awareness to end ICE in this country.”

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, the first Black man elected to that position, is also the former executive director of the Bergen County NAACP. He defended the jail.

“It’s a clean institution,” Cureton said. “The allegations of rat infestation doesn’t exist.”

Cureton strongly disputed any allegations of rodent infestations, cleanliness issues, or the mistreatment of ICE detainees while they are kept in the county jail.

“We have a triple-a accredited institution here,” he said. “Every year we have to be review and re-certified for what we provide.”

Protester Carter Harari believes the detainees.

“When a detainee is telling you something that is happening, it’s absurd to deny what they said,” Harari said.

An ICE spokesperson said there’s an “aggressive inspections program” at all facilities to make sure they follow ICE’s standards.

“The Detention Standards Compliance Unit ensures that detainees in ICE custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments and under appropriate conditions of confinement,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

