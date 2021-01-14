Project to replace NJ rail bridge gets key federal funds

In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, a New Jersey Transit train rides across a portal bridge in Kearny, N.J. A mock groundbreaking near a century-old rail bridge in New Jersey has highlighted the challenges of paying for its replacement and the construction of a new rail tunnel into New York City. Officials including Republican Gov. Chris Christie attended the ceremony Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, near the Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River. They were photographed with shovels in a pile of dirt that had been placed on top of an asphalt roadway. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PATERSON, N.J. — A long-delayed project to replace a heavily traveled, century-old rail bridge in northern New Jersey has received key federal funding that allows full construction to go forward.

The Federal Transit Administration announced Monday it has awarded a $766 million grant for the building of the Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River, with New Jersey leaders celebrating and signing the grant themselves on Thursday.

“After years of advocacy from my administration, federal and state transportation leaders, and elected officials up and down our impacted rail lines, we are ready to put our capital to work to create a modern, reliable, and safe span that will carry our economy and our people forward for the next 100 years,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “With construction of a new bridge, we’ll eliminate one of the most frustrating choke-points in the entire Northeast Corridor, improving commutes for hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans. I look forward to working alongside President-elect Biden and his team to ensure the full Gateway Program is delivered, including new tunnels under the Hudson River.”

Hundreds of trains traverse the 110-year-old bridge daily, and it has been a regular source of delays due to age.

The new Portal North Bridge, a $1.8 billion project, is fully designed and fully permitted, having received a Record-of-Decision from the Federal Railroad Administration in 2013, which was adopted by the FTA in August 2017. NJ TRANSIT also announced that it has released an Invitation for Bid (IFB) on the project to build a new higher, fixed span across the Hackensack River in Kearny.

“Executing the Full Funding Grant Agreement marks a key milestone in our efforts to replace this critical yet unreliable 110-year-old bridge, and finally give our customers the reliability they deserve as they commute to and from Penn Station New York,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “I want to once again thank our New Jersey Congressional Delegation for their steadfast advocacy, and our partners at Amtrak for their support. We’re looking forward to getting shovels in the ground later this year.”

New Jersey Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, as well as Reps. Bill Pascrell, Tom Malinowski and Donald Payne Jr. also attended the signing.

According to the agreement, the FTA will allocate $766.5 million in Capital Investment Grants (CIG) funding. An additional $57.1 million will be provided through the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program towards the $1.8 billion project. The balance of funding will include $811 million that the State of New Jersey has committed to the project and $261.5 million from Amtrak.

The project completed its design and environmental phases several years ago but languished while local officials squabbled with the federal government over dividing up the cost.

Construction could take about four to five years.