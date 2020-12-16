Power outages expected in NJ as nor’easter could drop over a foot of snow, official says

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey residents should be prepared for widespread power outages as a major nor’easter is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some areas, officials said Wednesday.

Board of Utilities Director James Giuliano said utilities in New Jersey have been preparing for several days. However, the storm has the potential to impact trees and power lines, especially in northern counties, which could see upwards of 18 inches of snow.

“We are prepared. The utilities are prepared and we will work closely with the state,” Giuliano said. “We do expect outages from this weather event.”

All four utilities are in “major storm mode” and are marshalling crews from outside of the state for additional help, according to Giuliano.

He recommended residents charge their cellphones, computers and devices and make sure to have working batteries for flashlights. Residents who lose power can use their phone’s hotspot to access the internet and check utility outage maps and restoration times online.

Gov. Phil Murphy advised residents to stay away from downed lines and not to assume a neighbor has called in an outage.

A winter storm warning for most of New Jersey has been issued from 2 p.m Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Gov. Murphy declared a state of emergency.