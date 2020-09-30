Port Authority Police train for active shooter on PATH trains and buses

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARRISON, N.J. — Port Authority police units were continuing a week-long training for active shooters on PATH and buses Wednesday.

They include officers who responded to September 11 and those who saw active fire last year when terrorists took control of a kosher deli in Jersey City.

“Today we’re practicing for the worst case scenario,” said Port Authority Police Capt. Chris Zimmerman.

Taking fire inside a PATH train, officers used real guns firing fake bullets — that still make noise and hurt. Those taking impact described it like a paintball gun.

The idea is to put the officers under stress, to surprise them with hidden situations and get their emotions up to simulate the real thing. The counterterrorism and emergency services units are called upon more often than you think.

“The protests in Manhattan, we’re getting called upon everyday. We haven’t had any significant issues,” said Zimmerman. “Training is very important, you train, train, train.”

The units have to train in smaller groups due to COVID, but that doesn’t mean training stops. They try to do this once a month to be prepared to respond to active shooter situations in the region.

“We’re adapting we’re going to get it done no matter what,” said Zimmerman.