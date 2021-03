Pop-up coronavirus testing locations come to NJ hot spots

Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey launched free pop-up testing sites in hot spots across the state.

The testing is free and those interested do not need insurance. People are advised not to eat or drink for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing is available in:

Harrison:

9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, November 21

Harrison Community Center, 401 Warren Street, Harrison, NJ 07029

Jersey City

9 am to 4 pm, Monday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 25

United Way, 857 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Jersey City

1 pm to 7 pm, Monday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 25

Mary McLeod Bethune Center, 140 Martin Luther King Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Totowa (Passaic County)

10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, November 28

Passaic County Senior Services, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa, NJ 07512

Union City

Wednesdays and Saturdays, November 18 – December 30

1600 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, New Jersey 07087

More information is available here.