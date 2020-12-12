Police, protesters clash at anti-ICE march at Bergen County jail

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A clash between police officers and protesters turned violent at the Bergen County Jail in the New Jersey town of Hackensack Saturday afternoon.

The protest is part of an ongoing demonstration in solidarity with ICE detainees in the county jail for the past month. Some of the detainees have been engaging in a hunger strike to protest conditions inside the jail.

Video obtained by PIX11 News shows officers using a barricade the width of the street outside the jail to force back demonstrators standing — with some playing drums — before some begin falling over and chaos ensues. An officer can be heard shouting “you are assembling illegally.”

The scene becomes less visible as smoke rises from the streets. Officers could be seen spraying something into the air.

In other scenes, a woman can be heard screaming while being detained by several officers. In another, a woman can be seen being detained after being taken from her car. The woman can be heard clearly saying “you wanted me to run over a man.”

The movement has spread to the city, where protesters marched through Times Square Friday evening when a civilian drove through the protest, injuring at least six people.

Amy Torres, an organizer with the Hudson County Progressive Alliance, said the protesters need action on a state level as they near a full month protesting for those inside.

“What’s important to note is that there would be no protests outside if Gov. Murphy, ICE, and the various county contractors released people protesting on the inside,” Torres said in a statement to PIX11 News. “Tomorrow marks day 30 of the Bergen hunger strike and supporters have been regularly holding vigil outside the jail, calling strikers inside and letting them tell their story through a cell phone and megaphone to the outside.”

No word on how many people were arrested or if anyone was injured. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office has not returned a request for comment.