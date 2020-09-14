Police charge juveniles, woman in video showing NJ teen with disability getting pants pulled down

FAIR LAWN, NJ — A child and several teens allegedly attacked a teen with developmental disabilities at a Fair Lawn park, police said Monday.
A 10-year-old boy allegedly pulled down the 14-year-old victim’s pants and underwear as a 13-year-old boy allegedly held the victim in place, officials said. Alis Didrya, 19, and a 16-year-old girl allegedly filmed the incident and posted it to TikTok and Snapchat.
Police said Fidrya will be charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment and harassment. The 16-year-old female will be charged as a juvenile with invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment and harassment.
The 13-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy will both be charged as juveniles with harassment.
Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said the incident happened at a park built specifically for children with special needs.
“For someone to be here with special needs enjoying the park and then be bullied and harassed is very disturbing,” Peluso said.