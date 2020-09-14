Police charge juveniles, woman in video showing NJ teen with disability getting pants pulled down

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAIR LAWN, NJ — A child and several teens allegedly attacked a teen with developmental disabilities at a Fair Lawn park, police said Monday.

A 10-year-old boy allegedly pulled down the 14-year-old victim’s pants and underwear as a 13-year-old boy allegedly held the victim in place, officials said. Alis Didrya, 19, and a 16-year-old girl allegedly filmed the incident and posted it to TikTok and Snapchat.

Police said Fidrya will be charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment and harassment. The 16-year-old female will be charged as a juvenile with invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment and harassment.

The 13-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy will both be charged as juveniles with harassment.

Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said the incident happened at a park built specifically for children with special needs.

“For someone to be here with special needs enjoying the park and then be bullied and harassed is very disturbing,” Peluso said.