Plan to replace 110-year-old Portal Bridge submitted to Congress

The Portal Bridge is more than a century old. It is owned and maintained by Amtrak and also used by NJ Transit trains. A replacement bridge is part of the Gateway Tunnel Project to improve service along the Northeast corridor.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey lawmakers say a plan to replace a century-old bridge connecting New Jersey to New York and points north and south has been submitted to Congress for final review.

Lawmakers say the long-awaited final agreement with the federal government to pay for construction of a new Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River has been sent to Congress, which has 30 days to review the $1.8 billion project before funds are released.

The Portal North bridge is to replace the 110-year-old swing bridge that occasionally becomes stuck after it opens to allow boats to pass under.

Nearly 200,000 people and 450 trains cross the bridge each day.

