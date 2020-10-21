Paterson rolls out data-driven program addressing pedestrian safety

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — Pedestrian safety has long been a priority throughout New Jersey.

The Garden State currently ranks 18th among states in pedestrian fatalities, and in Paterson, it’s become a growing problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 952 pedestrian-vehicle crashes were reported in the city between 2015 and 2019.

The intersection of Memorial Drive and Broadway was deemed the most dangerous in all of Paterson, with 33 incidents.

“This is a compassionate, conscientious effort to not only raise awareness, but to also improve pedestrian safety,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The Mayor rolled out the city’s Street Smart NJ campaign Wednesday, a partnership with Paterson, the North Jersey Transportation Planning authority and EZ Ride — which will combine public education through posters along intersections with technology and enforcement.

“Black Lives Matter, and that’s why we are working in this intersection,” Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of EZ Ride, told reporters. “We want to make help the community, the students, the people that are here for the DMV and the health department and our residents to be safe.”

Law enforcement officials announced they will start providing reports on pedestrian accidents, using the data to better place its traffic division for enforcement activities.

City Councilman Luis Velez, who helped bring the program to Paterson, knows all to well about the value of pedestrian safety.

He tragically lost his son in a vehicle accident in Newark in 2018.

“This is not just about painting the road and making it beautiful — this is to make sure that people are safe,” the councilmember said.

The program is one part of a larger effort by the city that will put it in contention to win a massive infrastructure grant that will help repair sidewalks, crosswalks and signals citywide.

An announcement on that is expected before the end of the year.