Paterson mayor determined to bring holiday cheer amid pandemic

PATERSON, NJ — There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate the holidays this year, but the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey is on a mission to bring a sense of normalcy to children who need it most.

Mayor Andre Sayegh teamed up with volunteers to deliver Christmas presents to those in need.

Sayegh decided to swap his business suit for a Santa suit in an effort to bring holiday cheer to the community.

Just like jolly old St. Nick gets help from his elves and reindeer, this Santa also has his own helpers. He and members of Americore teamed up to hand out more than 6,000 toys to over 1,000 disadvantaged youth at the New Jersey Community Development Corporation’s 27th Annual Holiday Party.

The event is usually held in a packed auditorium with more than 800 kids. But, New Jersey Community Development Corporation CEO Bob Gurasci said they had to change the script a little this year.

Organizers moved the event outside of the Great Falls Youth Center to maintain social distance. The change didn’t appear to dampen anyone’s spirit, but the lighthearted event did take on a more serious tone with the Sayegh warning residents to put safety first.

“We’ve been kept apart for quite some time. We come together during the holidays, but I do want to caution people from engaging in congregation activities,” Sayegh said. “We still haven’t been in this yet, even though Patterson just receive the vaccine yesterday. We got Moderna, so we plan to administer it on Monday to our phase 1 individuals, meaning health care workers and EMS personnel within our fire department.”

It’s a friendly reminder worth repeating, but one thing is certain: bringing a sense of normalcy to families this holiday season makes dealing with this critical time a little easier.

