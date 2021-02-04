Paterson launches initiative to get more African American men vaccinated

PATERSON, N.J. — Like many in his community, Paterson resident Fredrick Harrison has yet to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am not sure if it’s going to work completely for me,” he told PIX11. “You know, I’m waiting for more results and more time to see if it has any bad effects on anybody else.”

That sentiment seems to be a universal one among the Black community in Paterson.

Since the city began administering the vaccine, more than 6,400 individuals have received it, but African Americans make up less than 5% of the vaccinated population.

When it comes to Black men statewide, the numbers are lower: only 2% have received the vaccine.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh recruited the help of some heavy hitters at the city’s mass vaccination site at International High School Thursday, making a plea to African American men to sign up to get vaccinated.

“This is a further example that proves that Black Lives Matter, and that’s why we are standing together today,” he said.

Sayegh announced plans to open a vaccine pop-up site at a local church.

“We gotta bring it to the people. If the people aren’t coming to us we are going to bring it to them,” he explained.

Three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ with the New York Giants Leonard Marshall addressed misinformation online that’s deterring many from get vaccinated.

“What more data do you need? Or are you buying into the misinformation that you read online over your phone, or your friends are talking to you and chiming in your ear,” Marshall said.

The City of Paterson is just one of many municipalities behind a statewide push to boost access to the vaccine in Black and brown communities.

This week, Monmouth County announced plans to partner with two community organizations in Red Bank that will serve uninsured residents.

One of them will be at a predominantly Black Baptist church.

It’s all meant to address a health crisis that continues to ravage communities of color at a disproportionate rate.