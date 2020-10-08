Party-switching NJ congressman, challenger spar over COVID

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy clashed over the federal government’s handling of COVID-19 during a televised debate in their race for 2nd District House seat.

Van Drew is seeking his second term after becoming a Republican over his opposition to Democrats’ impeaching President Donald Trump. Kennedy is seeking office for the first time.

Their views contrasted sharply over how the federal government handled coronavirus.

Van Drew echoed President Donald Trump’s message, praising him for restricting travel from China and painting a positive picture.

