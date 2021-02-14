Officials: New UPS distribution center to bring 1,000 jobs in New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J.— A new UPS distribution center is planned on the former Military Ocean Terminal site in Bayonne, which city officials say they expect to create 1,000 new jobs.

The Jersey Journal reports that company hopes to build an 880,000-square-foot warehouse and additional parking if the project is approved on the peninsula in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Company officials say UPS plans to use it as a package sorting center but would also offer some local pickups and deliveries from the warehouse.

The city says a wharf at the 150-acre site may allow for easy transport to New York.

