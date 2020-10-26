Officials investigating after police, protesters clash in Englewood, NJ

Still from an Instagram video showing police and protesters clashing at a march in Englewood, New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — The mayor of a New Jersey town is calling for an investigation after video went viral of arrests at a “peaceful” march over the weekend.

Footage from Instagram videos of a confrontation between protesters and police shows officers pushing and arresting protesters Saturday after telling a crowd to back up.

Englewood Police said the march, organized by the group Saving Humanity Organization, began at Mackay Park.

As the march traveled eastbound on Englewood Avenue, approaching William Street, an unrelated physical fight broke out nearby, police said.

Authoritites said several protesters left the march to try to intervene and break up the nearby altercation.

As officers arrived on the scene, responding to the fight, there was a confrontation involving the march participants and cops, police said.

Four demonstrators were taken into custody after the confrontation, according to police.

Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes, who participated in the march, said in a statement Sunday that it was a “peaceful march in response to a rash of recent gun violence in our city.”

Mayor Wildes told PIX11 the incident was “very disheartening” and hopes the investigation will provide more insight on the situation. Watch interview below.

Englewood mayor discusses allegations of excessive force during rally

March organizer Ainsworth Minnot was one of those arrested, Wildes said.

A GoFundMe campaign, set up to help pay the legal fees of those arrested, claimed Minnot “was hospitalized after being brutally beaten by the Englewood police.” Officials did not confirm this.

The mayor said he was “disheartened by the aggressive and accusatory actions of some individuals in response to this difficult situation,” the mayor said in his statement.

Wildes said he’s calling for a full review of the incident and police conduct.

“It is my intention to see that these events, including the choices made by all parties involved, deployment of resources, and measure of reaction are thoroughly investigated by an independent authority to ensure exhaustive and unbiased review,” he said in the statement.

The Englewood Police Department said an internal investigation of the incident had been initiated.

“Allegations of excessive force are taken very seriously,” the department said in a statement Sunday.

Read the mayor’s full statement below: