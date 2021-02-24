Officials identify woman, son recovered in New Jersey pond

BOONTON, N.J. — Authorities on Wednesday identified a mother and son whose bodies were found a day earlier in a pond in northern New Jersey.

Emergency crews recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Wanda Syed and 11-year-old Uzair Ahmed. Syed’s 6-year-old son, whose name has not been released, was found unharmed at the scene.

Police were called to Grace Lord Park in Boonton on Tuesday by a person who reported an unattended child standing near the pond and shouting for his mother.

Footprints leading to the water led emergency crews to the bodies, and Boonton’s Swift Water Rescue Team recovered Syed and Ahmed, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details about the incident.

