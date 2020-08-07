Officials confirm officer-involved shooting in Jersey City

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials have confirmed a police-involved shooting in Jersey City Friday night.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the incident in a tweet.

The shooting took place in the Heights neighborhood of Jersey City, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss