Officials confirm officer-involved shooting in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials have confirmed a police-involved shooting in Jersey City Friday night.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the incident in a tweet.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office can confirm there was an officer involved shooting earlier tonight in the Jersey City Heights.More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) August 8, 2020

The shooting took place in the Heights neighborhood of Jersey City, according to the prosecutor’s office.

