Official: NJ’s daily COVID-19’s cases doubled in a month

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
judy persichilli

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, health officials said.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday the spike stems from “community spread,” and not a single decision to reopen part of the state’s economy. She added the increase is “widespread” across the state.

A review of cases shows the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms.

Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 19, 2020

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark extends restaurants and bars curfew to midnight

Daughter of serial killer's victim wonders if Richard Cottingham is her father

NJ teen killed in Israel festival stampede

Newark PD now allows Muslim officers to wear hijab with uniform

Pizza Wars: Tri-state area has beef

Jersey City public schools reopen Thursday

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss