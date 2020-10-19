Official: NJ’s daily COVID-19’s cases doubled in a month

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, health officials said.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday the spike stems from “community spread,” and not a single decision to reopen part of the state’s economy. She added the increase is “widespread” across the state.

A review of cases shows the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms.

Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, October 19, 2020

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus.

