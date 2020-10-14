Officer dragged, injured while investigating SUV in Newark

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J.— A police officer who approached two men in an SUV in Newark was injured when the driver sped off and dragged the officer for a short time.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The Newark officer saw an SUV he considered suspicious, so he walked toward the vehicle. The SUV’s driver then accelerated and briefly dragged the officer before driving away.

The vehicle crashed a few blocks away, and both men left the SUV and ran off into a nearby cemetery. Authorities later learned that the SUV had been stolen.

The officer, whose name was not released, was being treated for knee, neck and chest injuries.

