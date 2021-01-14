NJ’s homeland security chief says state is ready for inauguration

TRENTON, N.J. — The threat of violence on Inauguration Day is very real and not just at the U.S Capitol, said New Jersey’s homeland security director in a one-on-one interview.

Director Jared Maples said that his department is ramping up the law enforcement presence at the state capitol complex in Trenton and that he’s working to ensure that coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement is seamless.

He added that the threat, however, goes beyond Inauguration Day next Wednesday and well beyond Trenton. He said that threats by some of the same groups who promoted the siege at the U.S. Capitol last week could increase across New Jersey, and nationwide.

“There is no specific credible threat to New Jersey,” Maples said in an interview, “but we want the people to know that one, we’re aware of the overarching threat and two, that we’re doing something about it.”

Maples explained why he’d issued a statement on Wednesday, which said in part that the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness was in “constant contact with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to monitor the evolving situation… and prevent violence of any kind.”

It also said that the department is “taking proactive steps to halt possible attempts at violence.” The department also sent the statement out to the public via Twitter.

A statement from NJOHSP Director @Jared_Maples regarding calls for an armed march on January 17 at specific state capitols, including Trenton: pic.twitter.com/Obxxo3qpoK — NJ Homeland Security (@NJOHSP) January 13, 2021

Chatter online talks about this coming Sunday as being a day of protest at state capitol buildings nationwide, including the capitol in Trenton.

“We have to take all these things seriously. We are,” Maples said in the Zoom interview. “I’ll be present myself in our command post, our state command post and all of our partners with state police and FBI and the county and local level.”

If protesters come on Sunday, they’ll mostly find a state capitol that’s currently under extensive renovations. Law enforcement is not assuming that that will keep them away. They’re planning for crowds of protesters.

“Hopefully, there is no violence,” Maples said. “That’s certainly the goal, and we’re dedicating all resources available to make sure that if someone does come out [to the capitol to protest], it’s peaceful and keep it that way.”

Maples went on to say that while vigilance is needed at the state capitol, law enforcement — and residents — need to be alert statewide, even beyond Inauguration Day.

He cited the domestic terrorist killings in Jersey City in December 2019 as the sort of criminal activity that could resurface. In that case, a police officer and three people at a Jersey City kosher grocery store were killed by two suspects, who later died in a shootout with police.

The possibility of such a situation happening again in New Jersey was analyzed in the Homeland Security Department’s yearly threat assessment, that was issued last February.

However, because the threat of terrorist activity has apparently risen since then, in relation to the 2020 election, the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness took an unusual step.

“This year we did it twice, which is abnormal,” said Maples. He said his department issued a supplemental report last September, as the threat level increased in the run-up to the election.

The report’s warnings of a rise in anti-governmental chaos proved correct at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Now, the director warns that statewide, the threat level may continue to intensify.

“What we’re worried about going forward is that these groups continue to foment, continue to cause issues, to continue to drive each other up, and as they go underground on social media, that they coalesce [in] some other way.”

Maples also said that the key to combating a terroristic threat is for people to report any suspicious activity, including coming forward if they know specific people who participated in the U.S. Capitol siege.

The contacts for reporting information are, by phone, at (866) 4SAFENJ or (866) 472-3365, or by email at tips@njohsp.gov.

“We’ve never felt so strongly,” Maples said, “about getting the word out there about some of the extremist acts, that unfortunately you’re now seeing.”