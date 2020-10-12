NJ’s annual bear hunt off to wet start Monday; could be state’s last

New Jersey

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Black Bear

File photo of a black bear in Granite Basin in Juneau, Alaska.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt is off to a wet start Monday as remnants from Hurricane Delta soak the state.

The first three days of the six-day hunt that began a half hour before sunrise Monday is restricted to hunters using archery.

Beginning Thursday, they can use archery and muzzleloading rifles.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who promised to end the state’s bear hunt during his 2017 run, tweeted Oct. 5 that this year’s hunt would be the last.

However, Murphy has come under attack from animal rights activists for not canceling this year’s hunt.

The governor responded saying he does not have the legal authority to end the controversial event because the Fish and Game Council oversees it, NJ.com reported.

The hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

Hunters bagged 315 bears during the 2019 hunt. Most were killed in Sussex County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss