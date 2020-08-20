NJ youth soccer coach arrested in connection with sexual assault of 11-year-old: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A youth soccer coach in New Jersey faces sexual assault charges against an 11-year-old girl, according to Morris County Prosecutors.

Alejandro Almazan, 33, was giving a “private soccer lesson” to the girl, according to officials. Almazan is known to the victim as her coach in Ramapo youth soccer.

During the lesson, the defendant led the victim to a private area at a field in nearby Riverdale. Almazan is accused of making contact with the victim’s “intimate body parts” over her clothing, authorities said. The victim also claimed Almazan pulled up his shorts and exposed his genitals to her.

Almazan faces two counts of sexual assault, a count of endangering the welfare of a child and one more charge of lewdness.