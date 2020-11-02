NJ won’t start counting votes cast in person until a week after Election Day

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey election officials won’t count ballots cast in person on Election Day until at least Nov. 10, a state official confirmed Monday.
The Board of Elections will count all mail-in ballots first and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can arrive through Nov. 10 and be counted, officials said. New Jersey counties won’t have a complete list of all mail-in ballots until at least Nov. 10.
More than 3.5 million New Jersey residents have already voted, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. That number is 90% of the entire voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
All votes cast in person will be cross checked against mail-in ballots to avoid voter fraud. The Trump campaign had tried to stop New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program; they claimed it would lead to fraud.